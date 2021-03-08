New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, lessening the number of precautions.

Just over a year into the pandemic, a small light at the end of a long tunnel, the CDC announced new COVID guidelines for fully vaccinated people including not quarantining after encountering someone with COVID and not wearing a mask in certain situations.

“In low-risk settings,” said Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health. “In other words, in a single household home where your folks are at lower risk, with others who’ve already been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear the mask. So those kind of settings that are considered low risk, the reality is, once you’re vaccinated, your risk of transmitting or getting the infection is extremely low.”

The new guidelines apply 2 weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated but the CDC still recommends wearing masks in crowded areas, restaurants, and other public places.

“It’s going to hopefully increase the uptake of vaccines, hopefully, restore a normal social gathering,” said Kurra. “If we get to 80% of our community vaccinated, we could walk around normally, without masks, just following the usual hygiene precautions that every day, every one of us observes.”

Almost 20 thousand people in Pennington county have been fully vaccinated and Kurra hopes the new CDC guidance helps people make up their mind about getting the vaccine, a step towards normalcy.

“If we all do the right thing, get vaccinated, we can actually stop this pandemic,” said Kurra. “We can stop it from coming year after year, so every effort should be made to register online, on Monument Health’s website and we can be finally free from COVID-19.”

If the community continues to get the shot, Kurra believes we could return to normal life by summer.

