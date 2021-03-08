Mom uses CPR to save baby who stopped breathing during heart attack

LANSING, Kan. (KMBC) - A Kansas mother woke up in the early morning to find her infant daughter suffering a heart attack during which she stopped breathing. She started CPR almost immediately, which doctors say saved the little girl’s life.

Angela Luneau woke up at 4 a.m. one day with the fear that “something wasn’t right.” She found her 7-week-old daughter, Everleigh, gasping for air. She called 911, but before she could get help, the baby stopped breathing.

“I don’t even know how to describe the terror,” the mother said.

While in the Army, Angela Luneau received CPR training, so she started the procedure on her daughter. Her husband, Landon Luneau, took over the phone.

“The operator told me to find a pulse. I couldn’t find a pulse,” Angela Luneau said.

“I was yelling at the 911 dispatcher. I was like, ‘Get here now. She’s not breathing,’” Landon Luneau said. “I panicked, I’m not going to lie.”

But Angela Luneau remained calm, giving Everleigh enough help breathing until the EMTs arrived.

“I just laid her on a flat surface, tilted her head back and gave her two breaths and watched the rise of her chest,” she said.

The Luneaus later learned Everleigh had suffered a heart attack. She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where she received a pacemaker. Doctors say it was her mother’s actions that saved her life. The little girl is now 4 months old and gets regular checkups at the hospital’s heart center.

Everleigh’s parents want to stress the importance of knowing CPR, not just for adults and kids but for infants as well.

“If you don’t know CPR or the basics, get training in it because it could happen to anyone,” Angela Luneau said.

“It’s better to be prepared for something and never use it than not be prepared,” Landon Luneau said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.