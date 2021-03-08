Advertisement

House passes potential impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota House has passed a bill that could allow them to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House Bill 7001 will let lawmakers determine if the impeachment of Ravnsborg is necessary following the legal case against him. Legislators originally brought forth two articles of impeachment but the impeachment resolution was amended in committee. Lawmakers say the amendment will “allow due process.”

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after authorities say he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever with his vehicle in September.

