Federal bill would help clean-up abandoned gold mine

The Gilt Edge Mine is an abandoned gold mine that is contaminating water with heavy metals and acidity.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s federal delegation reintroduced legislation to continue cleaning up Gilt Edge Mine in Lawrence County.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson partnered together to reintroduce a bill allowing the state to continue cleaning up the superfund site.

The Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act would “authorize the state of South Dakota to purchase approximately 266 acres of U.S. Forest Service land in Lawrence County.”

“It would essentially allow the state of South Dakota to clean up the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site after the federal government has completed its clean-up efforts,” said Thune.

So far, clean-up efforts have meant treating the contaminated water, covering the area with high-grade plastic to keep water from leaching into the area, and then recovering that with grass.

“There’s a variety of different steps that need to be taken,” said Ryan Brunner, the commissioner of school and public lands for South Dakota. “The main thing in the meantime is just treating the water so that once the water comes through, it gets treated, so the heavy metals are removed before it’s released into Strawberry Creek. And so that’s been a lot of the effort while the EPA works on some of these other remediation efforts.”

The clean-up could take decades but hopefully, in the future, the Gilt Edge Mine area could be used for hiking and biking.

