Another mild day Monday to snow Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been unseasonably warm the last few days for the Black Hills, but unfortunately the warm air will be moving on from us. Although, we will have one more day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Monday will bring us one more day of nice weather before a pattern change comes our way. Temperatures will dip on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing us a round of snow early Wednesday morning.

Forecast looks to dry out towards the second half of the week, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees for next weekend. No big snow makers in the forecast, besides a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning.

This will be my last night as the Weekend Meteorologist for KOTA/KEVN.

Please like my Facebook page (Matt Gontarek KOTA & KEVN) and follow my journey. Looking forward to staying in touch with all of you.

Wishing you all a beautiful week and stay healthy!

