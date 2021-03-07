The Rapid City Public Library sees success from its newest reading program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Public Library started the Thousand Books Before Kindergarten program in September of 2020 and Aly Alberts from the library says it has grown since then.

The idea behind this program is that each kid will even receive a progress sheet in English or Lakota and the library will offer prizes for each milestone of books the kids read. Those prizes range from a popsicle to a Watiki Water Park day pass.

Which Alberts says is great for the kids.

”Well it’s always exciting to have an incentive to read so I think it’s very important to be able to provide an incentive for children so that they can associate reading with good memories, with fun things, with things that make them excited and that way reading will be exciting to them themselves as well,” says Alberts.

The library is in the process of building a wall mural for this program to track the kids’ progress.

