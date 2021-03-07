Advertisement

South Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to recruit more women

The Highway Patrol promotes ride-alongs, and seminars to showcase how they can serve their...
The Highway Patrol promotes ride-alongs, and seminars to showcase how they can serve their community.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to statistics from the FBI, only about 12% of all law enforcement positions in the United States are held by women.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to make a change to those statistics, as they pursue recruiting more women into their force. The Highway Patrol promotes ride-alongs, and seminars to showcase how they can serve their community.

State Trooper Paige Erickson says breaking into a male-dominated field can be difficult.

”In such a male-driven career, it might be a little intimidating to come in, but we’re always open to talk. If you see one of us, wave us down and come say hi and introduce yourself.”

The Highway Patrol says the women’s recruiting seminars have helped increase the number of women serving as State troopers.

