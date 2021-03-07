Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surrounds Meade County home
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine creates a ‘moral concern’ says Rapid City Diocese
Downtown Rapid City has a new restaurant joining its ranks.
New restuarant comes to downtown with local produce and Asian flavor
jail cell
RCPD arrests man on multiple sex crime charges
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death
The Highway Patrol promotes ride-alongs, and seminars to showcase how they can serve their...
South Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to recruit more women
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Sen. Rounds believes COVID relief package too expensive for taxpayers in the long-run