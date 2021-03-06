High fire danger this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A mild night is on tap as lows will be in the 30s for many with Rapid City staying near 40° thanks to a southwest wind. Smoke may push into Rapid City and locations just to the north of town due to the prescribed burn southwest of town. This’ll be the last night we have to deal with the smoke as the prescribed burn ended today. Fog is likely to develop in spots on the plains.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the 70s! The record high in Rapid City is 75° set back in 1968 and the forecast high is 74°. It will be breezy with wind gusts of 30-40 mph. The warm air, low relative humidity and breezy winds will create critical fire weather. A Red Flag Warning is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Be safe and smart if recreating this weekend. Be fire aware. Sunday will remain warm with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We begin the new week with likely record breaking heat. Highs will be near 70° in Rapid City. The record is 67°, which was set back in 1904. This record is likely to be broken. Temperatures Tuesday will drop into the 50s as clouds increase. Snow showers will be possible Tuesday night and could lead to some light accumulations. Still pretty far away from that system, so changes are likely. We will keep you updated through the weekend and into early next week.

Cooler air settles in after that, but the “cooler” air will actually be highs that are right around average for this time of year in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures climb to near 50° by the end of next week with highs potentially in the 50s next weekend.

