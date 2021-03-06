Feeding South Dakota sees good numbers for incentive program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Friends of Food Security is a volunteer-based program partnered between Feeding South Dakota, 2-1-1, and the meals program.

They all started the pilot program in December and now have enough funding to go through March.

And they’re looking for volunteers to help at mobile food distributions, pack boxes, and sort food as it comes in.

More than 100 people have already joined this program and every four hours you volunteer... it makes you eligible to get a $25 gift card.

”I think it’s been very important, it helps incentivize volunteers to come out but then also a lot of those volunteers are going to continue to stay with us and then for some people who might just need that little extra help that $25 gift card is going to just help them out as well,” says Mary Corbine from Feeding South Dakota.

If you would like to sign up for this program you can call 2-1-1 or head to their website.

