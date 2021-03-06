Advertisement

Deadwood hotels see booked out weekends

Downtown Deadwood prepping for summer.
Downtown Deadwood prepping for summer.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood has been hosting events all winter, keeping the town’s economy going.

“If it wasn’t for that we would have slower weekends. I think we’d be like a lot of places in the Southern Hills to be closed down for the wintertime and open in the summer,” says the owner of Cedar Wood Inn Gordon Mack.

Mack says every weekend this winter has been very good for business and he says by this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend his hotel will be fully booked. So you’d have better luck finding a four-leaf clover than getting last-minute lodging.

And he isn’t the only one seeing the impacts for the lucky weekend.

“We are full and I’m taking reservations for the summer and beyond into October. People are booking and wanting to come to Deadwood for a myriad of reasons,” says Deadwood inn keeper Shirlene Joseph.

Joseph says from a year ago today, her inns have quadrupled in reservations and she is excited people are coming out to experience the Black Hills.

“I like to look at it like a meet and greet,” says Joseph. “A lot of people meet each other, they find out new things about people from all over. Deadwood holds those memories that people create when they come to Deadwood, I’ve lived here thirty-plus years and I know that to be true.”

These business owners are optimistic that, as the storm of the pandemic begins to clear, this summer will see a boost in visitors with that rainbow leading to a pot of gold.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Rapid City has a new restaurant joining its ranks.
New restuarant comes to downtown with local produce and Asian flavor
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surrounds Meade County home
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine creates a ‘moral concern’ says Rapid City Diocese
jail cell
RCPD arrests man on multiple sex crime charges

Latest News

The clinic is starting trials on COVID-19 patients soon.
American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network to start patient trials treating COVID-19
More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in...
DOT encourages safe driving ahead of spring travel
The two delegations sent a letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen to encourage...
Potential timber sale reductions cause concern among timber industry, congressional delegation
Road 2 Destruction Tour 2021 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Road 2 Destruction Tour monster truck show at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center