The nice weather continues

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight. Winds will shift out of the west, which could push smoke from the prescribed burn off Sheridan Lake Road into Rapid City. This will create a haze and make it smell like smoke. Fog will be possible on the plains and temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunny skies continue Friday as highs jump into the mid 60s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be breezy this weekend and through the middle of next week. With the warm air, dry weather and higher winds, high fire danger is expected across the area. Be mindful when disposing of hot items and be fire aware while out recreating.

Changes are coming by the middle of next week, where highs will fall into the 40s. Rain and snow showers will be possible on what looks to be Wednesday at this point. We will keep an eye on the forecast, but as of right now it doesn’t look to be anything to worry about. If that changes, we will be first to let you know.

