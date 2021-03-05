Stand your ground bill revived in Senate ‘smoke out’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bill in the legislature that would expand South Dakota’s Stand Your Ground Laws has been revived after being smoked out for debate on the Senate floor.

H.B. 1212 would re-write current stand your ground laws in an effort to modernize them. Opponents of the legislation argue it would expand the circumstances under which a person can use force without the potential for due process.

Advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota Jett Jonelis spoke in opposition of H.B. 1212 and said that the bill raises serious civil liberties concerns.

”There’s a good goal in wanting to clarify these types of things, but I think that if we wanted to clarify the use of force, we could do so in a way that doesn’t put our community at risk,” Jonelis said. “We could institute a stronger and more defined standard for when the use of force is deemed necessary.”

The bill was previously killed by the Senate Judiciary Committee but was revived Thursday afternoon.

