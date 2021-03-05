Road 2 Destruction Tour monster truck show at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will play host to a crushing competition, as the Road 2 Destruction Tour 2021 is coming to the Black Hills.

Monster trucks, demo derby, motocross, Harleys, and lawn mower races will all be part of the tour on Saturday, with doors opening at 5:30.

Randy Taylor, a ProAnnouncer, said there will be six monster trucks at the show. Five will be used for competition, and the other is a ride truck, where you can purchase rides.

Taylor said this show is the last event at the Barnett Arena during the construction.

“If you’ve never seen a monster truck show or you’re an ardent monster truck racing fan, you’ll want to come join us Saturday night,” said Taylor. “This is a very fine show, and the final time ever at the beautiful, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.”

