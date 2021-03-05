RCPD arrests man on multiple sex crime charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City police have arrested Tell Cadotte,30, of Rapid City after investigating claims that he was having inappropriate contact with a minor.

The investigation began on January 27th after his alleged actions were first reported to police.

On February 2nd, local law enforcement executed a search warrant at Cadotte’s residence on 6th Avenue -- finding what they say is evidence of the alleged crimes.

Cadotte was placed under arrest for one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Less Than 16, five counts of First Degree Rape, and 19 counts of Possession/Manufacturing/Distributing Child Pornography.

Anyone with any information relevant to this investigation should contact Detective Seth Walker at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

