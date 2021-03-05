LIVE performances return to Matthews Opera House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Matthews Opera House (MOH) will plan to have a live music performance at the end of April with careful attention to keep patrons and performers safe. Executive Director, Darren Granaas, has high hopes for the event which has been months in the planning.

Granaas said “We’re hoping to return to live music on the 30th of April with the American Patchwork Quartet. We’ll be limiting seating and requiring masks until it’s safe to open up. As the vaccines take hold, we’ll gradually open up to more concerts and theater productions, but we’re always going to put the safety of our performers and patrons first.”

The MOH will also continue it’s National Endowment for the Arts sponsored 2021 Big Read with events surrounding the book of choice, A Wizard of Earthsea.

Granaas said “We open up our fantasy art exhibition today, which was inspired by the Big Read. The exhibit features several regional commissioned artists. The exhibition will run until the 27th, at which time we will be hosting an auction for the work on display.”

