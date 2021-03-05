DOH urges public to be cautious of COVID-19 scams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more available day by day, and the increased convenience is breeding potential scams and shams.

Earlier this week, vaccines became available at places like Walmart, The Medicine Shoppe and 54 other pharmacies around South Dakota. This means more people are able to get the shot.

With more people eligible for the shot, brings more opportunity for fraud.

Vaccines must be given by medical providers. While Monument Health offers an online waiting list, any online list that asks for personal information is illegitimate.

Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, urges the public to protect themselves.

”People to need to be sure that they’re receiving a legitimate vaccine,” says Secretary Malsam-Rysdon. “We know that there’s some unscrupulous people out there that would like to take advantage of folks. So we’re really encouraging people to only receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a verified and medically certified specialist and source.”

All vaccinations can be registered for at covid.sd.gov, or at an authorized facility.

