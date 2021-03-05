Deadwood sports betting bill moves onto Governor’s desk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In November, South Dakotan’s voted “yes” to legalize sports betting.

Now, the state legislature is setting the rules for the games. Thursday, in Pierre, the House heard the latest version of the bill.

The Deadwood Gaming Association is excited for the opportunities that could be made possible by sports betting. The Super Bowl and March Madness fall during typically slow times for the Northern Hills gaming hub.

MIKE RODMAN | EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DEADWOOD GAMING ASSOCIATION

The Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman, says, “We want to get sports wagering available to South Dakotan’s as soon as possible, but we want to make sure that we have a good program in place.”

Sports betting isn’t a “go” in Deadwood just yet. It’s working its way through the state legislature. Passed on the November 2020 ballot, the rules for sports betting need to be set by state lawmakers, and before being signed by the Governor. Then, it will go to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming for implementation.

Senate Bill 44 would authorize, regulate, and tax sports wagering within the city limits of Deadwood. Rodman says there were some early compromises working with the administration, “Obviously, this is the administration’s bill, the Department of Revenue’s bill that we worked on with the Department of Revenue. We think it’s a great first beginning for sports wagering, and we think it’s going to have wide support.”

Other states had sports betting on their November ballots, but Rodman says that South Dakota is “light years ahead” of the others. He believes that we will likely see sports betting implemented first, because of the solid frame work.

The House gave its approval today on Thursday for sports betting on the Deadwood gaming premises. Now, it will go to the Governor’s desk.

Rodman says that Deadwood had a Great first month of 2021. Gaming revenues were up 13-percent and he is optimistic for the summer as Deadwood looks to get their normal events back.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.