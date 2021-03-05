Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surrounds Meade County home

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives swarmed a Meade County home as apart of an investigation on Thursday morning.

Several law enforcement cars and trucks were in front of the house on Elk Vale Road near 225th Street. The home is just west of Ellsworth Airforce Base.

The mailbox of the home has the word “Blood” on it.

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate (KOTA/KEVN)

ATF is investigating along with local and state law enforcement partners, according to the spokesperson. Nothing about the investigation can be disclosed because the case is under seal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

We will keep you updated on this story.

