Advertisement

Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KOVR) – A wild turkey certainly ruffled feathers with his ungraceful entrance at a dentist’s office recently.

Photos show the giant hole he left in a glass window of an examination room.

The bird eventually got plucked up and sent to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

“Usually they knock themselves out when they go into the window,” said Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Grimm’s theory is that the turkey mistook his reflection for another male and attacked what he thought was a competitor for mates, since it’s now mating season for wild turkeys.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
Spearfish nature trail
Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota
5 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Court
Pond repeatedly asks for speedy jury trial for Nov. 2020 shooting death

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged for stealing, dying goat
Dogs sickened after eating drugs at San Francisco park
Dogs sickened after eating pot, amphetamines at San Francisco park