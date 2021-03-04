Advertisement

U.S. Forest Service to burn 380 acres southwest of Rapid City

Broadcast burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest...
Broadcast burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest more susceptible to devastating wildfires.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A prescribed burn may have you wondering about the giant plume of smoke being seen from Rapid City today. The U.S. Forest service is asking to not call 911 if you’re concerned about the smoke.

Broadcast burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest more susceptible to devastating wildfires. And through Friday, The Forest Service is conducting one of these burns off Victoria Lake Road southwest of Rapid City.

Chris Stover, assistant fire management officer for the Black Hills National Forest, said that people shouldn’t be alarmed by these large, prescribed burns.

“During the summer, people see smoke in the woods and the get upset, rightfully so,” Stover said. “However, if we weren’t here to see it, this fire would be all over the place, all the time.”

Because current fires are regularly, and quickly, extinguished in the hills, things like dead trees and dry pine needles are left, providing fuel for potential future fires, which can cause even more destruction.

Stover said that more broadcast fires should take place to not only protect the forest, but also the surrounding ecosystem.

“If you don’t treat the surface fuels, you can end up with severe fire. Maybe not a catastrophic crown fire, but you can still do a lot of damage to the soil and water sheds.”

The Forest Service will burn up to 380 acres over the course of the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
One of the over 230 species at Reptile Gardens.
Reptile Gardens hatches up new plans for 2021
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota
Senate Bill 146 was brought to the legislature as “an act to revise certain provisions...
Potential bill draws attention from murder victim’s mother
Rising Star of the West 2021

Latest News

FILE: Thursday, August 26th marked 100 years since the 19th Amendment went into effect giving...
Nonprofit raises awareness for women’s history projects during Women’s History Month
Spearfish nature trail
Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer
5 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Journey Museum
The Journey Museum: STEAM and Journey Discussion