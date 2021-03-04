The Medicine Shoppe continues administering COVID-19 vaccinations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s week two of pharmacies being able to administer the COVID-19 vaccination.

Among the pharmacies is The Medicine Shoppe, which was told about receiving the vaccine on short notice, a week in advance.

With little time to prepare, the pharmacy handled the situation by modeling its efforts after Monument Health, ensuring not to overbook patients.

The current two-step process allows roughly ten people to be vaccinated per day.

Katy Hecker, the Manager of The Medicine Shoppe, says that they’re putting forth their best efforts to make the experience as smooth as possible.

” Our goal at the end of the day is just to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and really just kind of expand the availability of the vaccine.”

The pharmacy is unsure of what the future will bring, but remain hopeful to administer more doses as the system continues to get better.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.