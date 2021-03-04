Advertisement

Successful ‘smoke out’ revives transgender sports bill in South Dakota Senate

Transgender activists across South Dakota stand together to raise awareness
Transgender activists across South Dakota stand together to raise awareness
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Senate revived a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports teams that match their gender identity.

Senate Bill 1217 was smoked out by an 18-16 vote in the Senate Thursday. Senator Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) made the motion, which needed a one-third vote. Sutton has argued allowing transgender students to participate could damage sports and invalidate Title IX.

She told senators they need a chance to hear more testimony before sending it to the 41st day.

Wednesday, the bill was effectively killed when it was moved to the 41st Legislative Day by the Senate Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
Spearfish nature trail
Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer
Court
Pond repeatedly asks for speedy jury trial for Nov. 2020 shooting death
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota

Latest News

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
RCPD search for missing 10-year-old boy
South Dakota Farmers Union urges legislature to stop merger
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg’s initial court appearance for fatal crash scheduled
South Dakota reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, increase of active cases