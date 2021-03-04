Advertisement

RCPD search for missing 10-year-old boy

By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Gunner Gayton of Rapid City was last seen on March 3 on the 100 block of E. Denver Street wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored pants, police said.

He is about 4′7″ and weighs 90 lbs, with brunette hair and brown eyes.

Officers worked through the night to check a variety of addresses for Gayton, and continue their efforts today.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for Gayton. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131.

Gayton went missing for a period of time Feb. 22 and was found on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

