Ravnsborg’s initial court appearance for fatal crash scheduled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is scheduled to appear in court for his criminal charges after fatally striking a Highmore man with his car.

On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge John Brown summoned Ravnsborg to a Pierre courtroom at 4 p.m. on March 12, according to South Dakota’s online court information service. He is facing three misdemeanor charges for his driving, in the minutes before he hit and killed Joe Boever last September.

South Dakota representatives voted to delay impeaching Ravnsborg on Wednesday until after this case makes its way through court.

