Mild temperatures to Contine

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More mild temperatures are in the forecast today as high pressure aloft dominates our weather pattern. More on an easterly wind today will keep temperatures from being any warmer than they were Wednesday, when we saw 62 in downtown Rapid City!

As the ridge strengthens over the area Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rise again, with near record highs likely on Saturday. Very low humidity and increasing winds Saturday will likely make for very high to extreme fire danger.

A major change in the weather is likely by the middle of next week as strong trough moves into the plains. Some rain or snow will be possible, and some colder Canadian air will be drawn southward. It is still way too early to pinpoint exact precipitation amounts from this storm, but stay tuned.

