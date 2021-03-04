City breaks a February record by issuing 34 single family home permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In February, the City of Rapid City issued more than $22 million worth of building permits. A substantial portion of those permits came from one category.

The city issued a record-setting 34 single family house permits for the month of February. This feat valued at 6-point-98 million dollars, and broke the former February record of 30 permits that was set in 2015.

The city has seen a steady increase in population over the years that has been estimated at one, to one and a half percent growth per year.

The City Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, says that the growth positively effects Rapid City.

“It’s good for the economy. It’s showing a trend that we’re still continuing with good, solid building growth in the community,” says Shoemaker. “And the trends, just from the two months of 2021, we can anticipate that, that’s going to continue.”

Families coming into Rapid City enhance the economy as children enter the school systems and more dollars enter the local market.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.