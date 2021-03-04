Advertisement

City breaks a February record by issuing 34 single family home permits

Construction is busy fulfilling 34 single family home permits issued in February.
Construction is busy fulfilling 34 single family home permits issued in February.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In February, the City of Rapid City issued more than $22 million worth of building permits. A substantial portion of those permits came from one category.

The city issued a record-setting 34 single family house permits for the month of February. This feat valued at 6-point-98 million dollars, and broke the former February record of 30 permits that was set in 2015.

The city has seen a steady increase in population over the years that has been estimated at one, to one and a half percent growth per year.

The City Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, says that the growth positively effects Rapid City.

“It’s good for the economy. It’s showing a trend that we’re still continuing with good, solid building growth in the community,” says Shoemaker. “And the trends, just from the two months of 2021, we can anticipate that, that’s going to continue.”

Families coming into Rapid City enhance the economy as children enter the school systems and more dollars enter the local market.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
Spearfish nature trail
Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer
Court
Pond repeatedly asks for speedy jury trial for Nov. 2020 shooting death
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota

Latest News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Mrs. Crouch receives award from the Red Cross
Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action award presented to South Canyon Elementary teacher
Opponents of the legislation argue it would expand the circumstances under which a person can...
Stand your ground bill revived in Senate ‘smoke out’
Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City.
Judge denies prosecutorial misconduct with witnesses in manslaughter case
Deadwood sports betting bill makes its way to the Governor's desk.
Deadwood sports betting bill moves onto Governor’s desk