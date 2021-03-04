Advertisement

Cheyenne police: Full toddler autopsy results not in yet

Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera (right).(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Police investigating the death of a toddler found in a dumpster in Cheyenne backtracked Wednesday from saying an autopsy was inconclusive.

Cheyenne police had not yet received the full autopsy report, police Lt. Rob Dafoe said in a statement a day after a police spokeswoman told KGAB Radio the autopsy failed to determine with certainty what killed 2-year-old Athian Rivera.

“An error was made during a phone interview,” Dafoe said. “We maintain good working relations with our partner agencies and our focus is where it should be, on investigating this case.”

The boy’s body was found a few hours after he was reported missing at an apartment complex Feb. 19. His mother’s boyfriend, Wyatt Lamb, 27, was arrested at home that evening on unrelated warrants.

Police announced Feb. 23 they were recommending murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb. Prosecutors haven’t filed charges in the case.

Lamb’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
Spearfish nature trail
Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota
Court
Pond repeatedly asks for speedy jury trial for Nov. 2020 shooting death

Latest News

South Dakota reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, increase of active cases
Vaccine
3 pharmacies authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Western South Dakota
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Destination North Pole is endearing, humorous, dangerous and sometimes a quirky travelogue.
Author Gary Wietgrefe: Destination North Pole 5,000 km by bicycle