Advertisement

Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota
One of the over 230 species at Reptile Gardens.
Reptile Gardens hatches up new plans for 2021
Rising Star of the West 2021
Senate Bill 146 was brought to the legislature as “an act to revise certain provisions...
Potential bill draws attention from murder victim’s mother

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
3/5 vote
3 fifths vote
Prescribed burn
U.S. Forest Service to burn 380 acres southwest of Rapid City
Medicine Shoppe
The Medicine Shoppe continues administering COVID-19 vaccinations