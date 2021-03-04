Author Gary Wietgrefe: Destination North Pole 5,000 km by bicycle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In “Destination North Pole” by Gary Wietgrefe travelogues a 5,000 km bike ride covering the flat Dakota Plains, Canada’s Prairie Provinces, British Columbia into the vast Yukon and Alaska through eight mountain ranges with pristine streams and hot springs over massive glaciated rivers and permafrost.

Wietgrefe describes himself as an old guy on an old bicycle supported by a sag-wagon (his loving wife) as they venture north.

“Age is not the limiting factor, It is personal willingness to take on, and accomplish something that you have been delaying for too long. Now it is your turn,” Gary Wietgrefe said.

Wietgrefe saw hundreds of black bears and grizzlies as they blocked deer, elk, moose, wood bison, wolves, bicyclists, and other critters from lush roadsides. Elements (rain, wind, flurries and chilly mornings) heighten the desire for the sun, wildflowers, rippling streams, and glaciated mountains.

Released by GWW Books and “Destination North Pole” is available through all channels internationally in E-book and Print Formats.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.