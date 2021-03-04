Advertisement

Author Gary Wietgrefe: Destination North Pole 5,000 km by bicycle

By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In “Destination North Pole” by Gary Wietgrefe travelogues a 5,000 km bike ride covering the flat Dakota Plains, Canada’s Prairie Provinces, British Columbia into the vast Yukon and Alaska through eight mountain ranges with pristine streams and hot springs over massive glaciated rivers and permafrost.

Wietgrefe describes himself as an old guy on an old bicycle supported by a sag-wagon (his loving wife) as they venture north.

“Age is not the limiting factor, It is personal willingness to take on, and accomplish something that you have been delaying for too long. Now it is your turn,” Gary Wietgrefe said.

Wietgrefe saw hundreds of black bears and grizzlies as they blocked deer, elk, moose, wood bison, wolves, bicyclists, and other critters from lush roadsides. Elements (rain, wind, flurries and chilly mornings) heighten the desire for the sun, wildflowers, rippling streams, and glaciated mountains.

Released by GWW Books and “Destination North Pole” is available through all channels internationally in E-book and Print Formats.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
Spearfish nature trail
Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota
Court
Pond repeatedly asks for speedy jury trial for Nov. 2020 shooting death

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
3/5 vote
3 fifths vote
Prescribed burn
U.S. Forest Service to burn 380 acres southwest of Rapid City
Medicine Shoppe
The Medicine Shoppe continues administering COVID-19 vaccinations