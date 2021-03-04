Advertisement

As Phase 1D nears end, Monument Health reminds people to register for vaccine

Monument Health reminds people to register for vaccine.
Monument Health reminds people to register for vaccine.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Health Department is nearly finished with Phase 1D of their vaccination plan.

The state began vaccinating the final groups in 1D, including anyone 65 or older.

As the state continues through the transition, Monument Health is reminding people to register for the online waitlist so people will know when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Scott Peterson, the Director of Pharmacy for Monument Health, said that the addition of a third vaccine will speed up the rate of vaccination.

”We are finishing up in 1D, getting close to the end,” Peterson said. “Also, teachers will be added sometime very soon, and then we’ll be into 1E, which is critical infrastructure workers and firefighters in that group before we get to Phase 2, which is general population.”

The list of underlying medical conditions can be found at the D-O-H’s website.

Monument’s vaccine waitlist can be found here.

