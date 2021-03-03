Advertisement

The Journey Museum: STEAM and Journey Discussion

By Henry Blakes
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center have geared up for another season of great programming. Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick couldn’t be more excited and think his team is the reason behind their success.

Kilpatrick said “For our STEAM events we have had enormous turn out. The staff really focuses on the keeping everyone safe so we’ll provide the program as much as needed to serve our community”

A full break down for STEAM Weekends and upcoming Journey Discussions are posted.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Bill 146 was brought to the legislature as “an act to revise certain provisions...
Potential bill draws attention from murder victim’s mother
Rising Star of the West 2021
One of the over 230 species at Reptile Gardens.
Reptile Gardens hatches up new plans for 2021
A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug...
Critically acclaimed film features sights and scenes of South Dakota

Latest News

5 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
The Cave Collective has continued supporting thriving arts shows virtually during the pandemic....
The Cave Collective moves into new location
New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws went before the state...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
Committee authorizes $4.6M to build Crisis Stabilization Unit in Rapid City