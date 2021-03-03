Advertisement

The Cave Collective moves into new location

Black Hills Backstory: The Cave Collective
By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Cave Collective has continued supporting thriving arts shows virtually during the pandemic. However, what started as a great place for human interaction and really loud music saw a short fall during Covid-19.

As art houses all around the country start to reopen the Cave Collective here in Rapid City has found a new home.

The location formerly known as Aby’s Feed & Seed, Director of Youth and Volunteer Outreach, Mary Haan, couldn’t be more elated.

Haan said “It’s really exciting to know we can bring arts and music and culture to Rapid City in ways that are still safe and mindful to the fact that the pandemic is going on.”

The relocated venue will feature a coffee shop open til midnight, a communal room and brand new stage. Executive Director Dexter Carman is also excited about the new technology coming to the Cave Collective.

Carman said “A little bit about this sound booth is definitely worth sharing. If you’ve noticed, there’s two sound boards in here. This is not only a music venue it’s also a live production studio. So all our concerts we have here will be remixed and masterd for live broadcast. So anything that occurs in this venue will be streamed online in high quality as a recoding studio as well.”

Besides the new technology, Haan reminds us the true message of the Cave Collective which is community and improvement on mental health.

Haan said “People are overwhelming in support of our return to the area and our reopening of our doors. People feel that the Cave Collective overall served to help them feel that their mental health has improved, help them feel an active participation in the community, and we want to continue that work.”

