Spearfish to build a new trail system this summer

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - A new trail is in the making for Spearfish residents and visitors.

According to the Spearfish City Council, a proposal for the Spearfish Nature and History Trail has been approved on Monday, March 1. This would create a family-focused nature trail in the 80-acre prairie above Spearfish City Park and DC Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery.

The new trail system would offer a panorama of the surrounding area, including a showcase view of Lookout Mountain and downtown Spearfish. The trail would be built on a combination of private, city and federal land and properties.

Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes has been working with Councilman Rob Herrmann, staff of the DC Booth Society and local volunteers to determine how to create a single-track, nature and historical trail system in the area. To make this trail more memorable, the plans include signage along the trail to provide educational opportunities about the surrounding geography, wildlife and history of Spearfish.

“It is important to the future of Spearfish to keep in mind that usage of our immediate surroundings will continue to be forefront in the minds of current residents and will factor into the consideration of prospective residents,” the proposal states. “Based on the latest national and local surveys, immediate access to nature factors high on level of importance to residents and tourists alike. As Spearfish continues to grow in the coming decade, ball fields and playground equipment alone will not suffice as green spaces. More important is to set aside land for natural usage and exploration.”

The proposal also calls for the use of volunteers, organizations, and fundraising to complete the project. The organizers hope to have the trail cut/open for use by July of 2021, with directional signage installed in August, and interpretive signage installed in 2022.

See the full proposal and map on this link.

