More sunshine and warm air ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another mild night is on tap with mostly clear skies. There could be a little patchy fog that develops out on the plains near the Badlands, but that’s about as far west as it will reach. Lows will be in the 20s to 30s depending on your location.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Warm weather continues Friday as highs make it into the lower 60s for many with sunny skies. The warmest day of the week will be Saturday, where highs jump into the 60s for many, but in Rapid City we could see 70°! Sunday will still be nice with highs near 60° and mostly sunny skies. Get out and enjoy the nice weather while you can!

Fire danger is pretty high and will likely increase over the weekend due to winds gusting up to 30 mph at times. Be fire aware while out doing any activities.

The weather will change through next week. Highs Monday stay warm with 60s for some. Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s, but some isolated showers are possible. Wednesday will have highs in the 30s and 40s with rain and snow showers. Thursday will be the same with dry weather returning Friday and highs near average.

