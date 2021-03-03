Monument Health to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization in the U.S. on Friday. The state of South Dakota is set to receive 7,000 doses of that vaccine.

The newly approved vaccine is different from the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines. Only one dose is required, and it’s most effective in preventing serious cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that the new vaccine is also able to effectively prevent transmission.

“Like the other two vaccines, you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re also able to live a normal life because now, you cannot transmit the disease,” Kurra said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at Monument’s Rapid City, Custer, and Spearfish locations.

Scott Peterson, Director of Pharmacy Services for Monument, said that more people can now choose which vaccine they can get.

“Right now, we’re keeping the Pfizer doses here in Rapid City because of the stringent storage requirements, and we’re sending the Moderna vaccine to the locations outside of Rapid City, and Johnson & Johnson will be a mix,” Peterson said. “So, we can give people some choice when it comes to that vaccine.”

This week, the state is receiving about 25,000 doses of all three vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.