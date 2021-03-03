Advertisement

Money, marijuana and more remain before South Dakota legislature in final 10 days

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (South Dakota Broadcasters Association) - Impeachment proceedings sucked the oxygen out of much of the past week, but there’s still a lot to do in the final 10 days of the State Legislature in Pierre.

State appropriators have been busy working on the state budget, South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports. State coffers are full of one-time money, and budget requests reflect the surplus.

But that doesn’t mean appropriators are in a mood to spend.

SB 151, a bill to build out infrastructure supporting Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, was tabled Tuesday. A number of Pennington County Republicans were among those voting to table the bill.

Marijuana in all its forms remains a hot topic. Lawmakers continue to discuss how to best address the ‘will of the people’ in regards to medical and recreational marijuana but are divided on when and how to proceed.

Rural broadband is a major push from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. Lawmakers generally support the concept but differ on how much to spend.

The main run of the 96th Session of the South Dakota State Legislature is scheduled to wrap up on March 11. Lawmakers will return to Pierre on March 29 for one final day to take up any vetoes sent down from the Governor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 South Dakota Broadcasters Association. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Bill 146 was brought to the legislature as “an act to revise certain provisions...
Potential bill draws attention from murder victim’s mother
Rising Star of the West 2021
One of the over 230 species at Reptile Gardens.
Reptile Gardens hatches up new plans for 2021
South Dakota reports 182 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota

Latest News

The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would...
Custer State Park Bison Center gets $500K approved by committee
Nick Nemeck, Joe Boever's cousin, testifies at a House State Affairs committee meeting March 3.
Committee votes to wait on Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings
Dixon Coffee Company is all about keeping it local, from making their own whipped cream to...
Dixon Coffee Company fundraises for Dress for Success Black Hills
With many airlines being impacted by the pandemic airport executive director Patrick Dame says...
Senate bill could bring nearly $2 million to Rapid City Regional Airport