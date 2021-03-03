Advertisement

Dixon Coffee Company fundraises for Dress for Success Black Hills

Dixon Coffee Company is all about keeping it local, from making their own whipped cream to buying their baked goods from area bakeries. But the staff at Dixon wanted to take things one step further and set up a fundraiser with Dress for Success Black Hills.
Dixon Coffee Company is all about keeping it local, from making their own whipped cream to...
Dixon Coffee Company is all about keeping it local, from making their own whipped cream to buying their baked goods from area bakeries. But the staff at Dixon wanted to take things one step further and set up a fundraiser with Dress for Success Black Hills.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City coffee kiosk is taking their love for local and expanding it into fundraising for the community.

Dixon Coffee Company is all about keeping it local, from making their own whipped cream to buying their baked goods from area bakeries. But the staff at Dixon wanted to take things one step further and set up a fundraiser with Dress for Success Black Hills.

As you grab your coffee before heading into work, you can donate, giving women in need tools to head into the office looking their best and ready to thrive.

One barista said this is the first time they’ve done a community fundraiser like this and hopes it inspires other local businesses to do the same.

”I think it’s really important because I think it creates a butterfly effect,” said Vivian Hurd, a Dixon Coffee Company barista. “I think as soon as we do this, other local businesses will keep doing it and it will just be local supporting local. Especially right now with the pandemic, it’s important that we support local.”

The Dress for Success fundraiser kicked off Monday and will continue through the rest of the week.

Donating is as simple as ordering a cup of joe and rounding the price up to the nearest dollar.

