Committee authorizes $4.6M to build Crisis Stabilization Unit in Rapid City

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - A short-term mental health stabilization center now has the funds to build in Rapid City.

That state legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations approved a bill that would make $4.6 million available for a Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve Western South Dakota on Tuesday.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit would expand the levels of care it provides to people struggling with mental health and substance abuse in the region by freeing up space at Monument Health Behavioral Health Center in Rapid City and the Human Services Center in Yankton.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit would be built on a 1.77-acre parcel of land currently supporting the Care Campus. A 70,000 square foot, single point of entry facility housing the following programs: Crisis Care Center, Safe Solutions, Detoxification Unit, Outpatient Treatment, Residential Treatment (Substance Use Disorder), Case Management Services, Veteran Services and Economic Assistance, according to the legislative summary.

The proposed Crisis Stabilization Unit at Pennington County’s Care Campus would house the existing Crisis Care (maximum 24-hour stay) and a new 16-bed stabilization (up to 5 days) Unit to serve the acute behavioral needs.

It would partner with regional healthcare providers and leaders (like Behavior Management Systems, Monument Health and Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board), Pennington County and Rapid City law enforcement, the state Department of Social Services, local government and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

SB 144 is asked for money to build the Crisis Stabilization Unit. The staff and programming would be funded through a mix of sources, just like the Care Campus.

The Care Campus houses Pennington County’s mental health, substance abuse, veterans and economic assistance programs in one facility.

