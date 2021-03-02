Advertisement

Warm air and sunshine set to continue

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another mild night is on tap as temperatures fall into the 20s to low 30s. Mostly clear skies are expected.

Warm weather continues Wednesday. Sunny skies will help temperatures get back to near or in the 60s by afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny. A storm system will pass south into Colorado, Kansas and parts of Nebraska. Depending on how far north the clouds reach, could play a factor in how warm we get. As of now I am holding 60°, but if we get a little more cloud cover that could keep temperatures in the upper 50s. Either way it will feel warm.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Mostly sunny skies last through the weekend with Sunday having a high near 60°. Monday will be warm, too. Highs near 60° yet again, but the cooling trend will move in Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Highs Tuesday will be near 50°, but fall into the 40s the rest of the week. As of right now models are showing a storm system passing through the northern plains with varying intensity. Some have temperatures in the 40s with rain showers, while others have highs in the 30s with some snow mixing in with the rain. We will watch this system closely and bring you any updates as needed.

