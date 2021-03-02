Advertisement

South Dakota reports 182 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say active coronavirus cases rose in South Dakota Tuesday as the state continues to make progress administering vaccines.

The Department of Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 112,652.

Pennington County accounted for 10 of those new cases, Meade County reported four new cases, Lawrence County reported three and Fall River County saw two new cases. There was a new case reported each for Butte, Oglala Lakota, Haakon and Custer counties.

Active cases rose by over 50 to 1,975. This number dropped sharply in December and January but has hovered around 2,000 the past couple of weeks.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,888. Current hospitalizations also remained static at 92.

Officials say a total of 146,264 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 77,534 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

When factoring in federally administered vaccines, a total of 26% of eligible South Dakotans (over age 16) have received one dose, while 13.6% have received both doses.

On Monday, Walmart announced it will have a COVID-19 vaccination site on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. It will open Thursday. Those looking to get vaccinated can sign up on the Walmart website.

