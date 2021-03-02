Advertisement

Senate bill could bring nearly $2 million to Rapid City Regional Airport

A bill working its way through the South Dakota State Legislature could bring nearly 2 million dollars to Rapid City Regional Airport.
Rapid City Regional
Rapid City Regional(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bill working its way through the South Dakota State Legislature could bring nearly 2 million dollars to Rapid City Regional Airport.

The bill would allow the airport to restore air service, gain more connections, and hopefully, add new air service

With many airlines being impacted by the pandemic airport executive director Patrick Dame says the competition to get air service is at a critical point.

He says those additional flights would bring an economic impact to the entire western part of the state.

”In our region the airport had a 138 million dollar impact in the visitor spend piece in Western South Dakota,” Patrick Dame, Executive Director Rapid City Regional Airport, says

The bill would also bring money to airports in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Watertown, and Aberdeen.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for March
Rising Star of the West 2021
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

One of the over 230 species at Reptile Gardens.
Reptile Gardens hatches up new plans for 2021
Ravnsborg impeachment may be delayed until legal case ruling comes out
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks virtually to the Legislature Tuesday afternoon.
Governor of top coal-mining state sets carbon-negative goal
Badlands, Wall Drug honored as top locations in Midwest