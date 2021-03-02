Advertisement

Pet of the week: Chestnut

A cute and playful bunny ready for his forever home
A playful and friendly bunny ready to find his forever home
A playful and friendly bunny ready to find his forever home
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Chestnut is named after his short soft brown coat accompanied by his brown eyes. He is a very friendly and outgoing rabbit who would love someone to play with daily. He is also very curious and is looking forward to wandering around his forever home... There are currently 11 rabbits available at the Humane Society as of today. Here is Laney and this one is Gus... all of these individual rabbits have ranging colors, breeds, ages and personalities. All of which are searching for their perfect match in their forever homes.

