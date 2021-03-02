Pet of the week: Chestnut

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Chestnut is named after his short soft brown coat accompanied by his brown eyes. He is a very friendly and outgoing rabbit who would love someone to play with daily. He is also very curious and is looking forward to wandering around his forever home... There are currently 11 rabbits available at the Humane Society as of today. Here is Laney and this one is Gus... all of these individual rabbits have ranging colors, breeds, ages and personalities. All of which are searching for their perfect match in their forever homes.

