Advertisement

Numerous infrastructure projects authorized by City Council

Council also approves the purchase of 9 new police cars
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city will begin taking bids for Una Del Drive, the construction will include a full street reconstruction amongst other projects.

St. Patrick Steet will also see reconstruction from 5th St. to Mt. Rushmore Road. That work is expected to begin in 2022.

The council also approved bids to begin replacement and electrical improvements to three city wells.

The Rapid City Police Department is also getting 9 new police cars including 6 Dodge Durangos, 1 Dodge Charger, and 2 Jeep Cherokees

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
The statehouse passed HB 1100, which initially would have pushed back the implementation date...
Compromise reached on postponing IM 26 implementation
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake

Latest News

Feeding SD
Feeding South Dakota sees record numbers in 2020
Prison bill
Potential bill draws attention from murder victim's mother
Firetruck
Rapid City Fire Department holds wet down ceremony for new engine
City Council
Numerous infrastructure projects approved by City Council