Numerous infrastructure projects authorized by City Council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city will begin taking bids for Una Del Drive, the construction will include a full street reconstruction amongst other projects.

St. Patrick Steet will also see reconstruction from 5th St. to Mt. Rushmore Road. That work is expected to begin in 2022.

The council also approved bids to begin replacement and electrical improvements to three city wells.

The Rapid City Police Department is also getting 9 new police cars including 6 Dodge Durangos, 1 Dodge Charger, and 2 Jeep Cherokees

