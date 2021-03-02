Advertisement

Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.

The plan was filed Monday, even though the BSA remains in intense negotiations with insurers over sexual abuse claims and with the official committee representing abuse victims.

The BSA says the plan demonstrates progress as it works to compensate abuse victims and address finances so it can continue operating.

An attorney for hundreds of former Scouts calls the plan woefully inadequate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for March
Rising Star of the West 2021
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A Florida nurse was paralyzed by a rare infection that doctors think was related to COVID.
Florida nurse paralyzed by coronavirus-related infection