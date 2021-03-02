Advertisement

Bison senior is first Rising Star of the West finalist

Katherine Kvale
Bison senior is first finalist in this year's Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM MST
Bison High School senior Katherine Kvale is the first finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest.  Kvale competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of February 22nd on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Kvale’s commentary on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations was rated the best of the week by both viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.  The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.

