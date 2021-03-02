Advertisement

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very mild weather is still in the forecast the rest of the week and weekend. Yesterday, we managed to climb all the way up to 57 in town Rapid City. We should at least equal that today.

Highs will be in the 60s later this week and weekend as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds overhead.

Very dry conditions are expected for several days, enhancing fire dangers across the area. The next opportunity for any moisture won’t be until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Chris Wilka on his seventh grade football team.
‘Describing it in one word, lifesaving:’ Transgender athlete talks importance of sports in South Dakota
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for March
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Rising Star of the West 2021

Latest News

Sunny and warmer for the week
Tuesday
A warm week ahead
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
A Mild Start to the Week and Month
Mild
Spring-like temperatures for the first week of March