A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very mild weather is still in the forecast the rest of the week and weekend. Yesterday, we managed to climb all the way up to 57 in town Rapid City. We should at least equal that today.

Highs will be in the 60s later this week and weekend as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds overhead.

Very dry conditions are expected for several days, enhancing fire dangers across the area. The next opportunity for any moisture won’t be until the middle of next week.

