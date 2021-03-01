Sunny and warmer for the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mild nights are on tap all week long with low temperatures only dropping into the 30s each night.

Skies are sunny for Tuesday as highs make it back into the mid 50s. We keep the sunshine for Wednesday and it will be similarly warm with highs in the upper 50s. We could see near 60° temperatures come Thursday with a few clouds moving in from the south. A weather system could move into parts of Nebraska, but it doesn’t have a chance to make it to us here in South Dakota.

Friday will feature highs in the 60s with fully sunny skies back in the mix. Saturday is mostly sunny and will be our warmest day with highs in the mid 60s! Sunday is still nice with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 60. Temperatures fall into the 50s on Monday, then into the 40s through the middle of next week. While the weather is quiet and sunny through Sunday, there could be a chance for some rain and snow showers during the middle of next week.

