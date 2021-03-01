Advertisement

Spring-like temperatures for the first week of March

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a night of heavy snow across the area in western South Dakota, the snow has already started melting Sunday. Factor in some mild temperatures this coming week, and the snow should be gone in the next couple of days. The highest snow reports we received was near Cottonwood with about 12 inches of snow last night. A few areas across the plains accumulated around 8 inches. However, this week looks to be dry and mild which won’t help our drought situation for northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota.

The beginning of March is going to have a Spring-like feel to it with the 50s making an appearance for the week. Next weekend could be flirting with 60 degrees too. We will have a break from precipitation this week with high pressure dominating the region. Forecast looks quiet and mild for much of the week, but we do cool down into next week.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19
Felony meth arrests increased in Pennington County. (KOTA TV)
Meth trafficking bust takes 37 off streets
Its a place where legislators and the community meet.
Legislators confronted about HB 1217 at Rapid City Cracker Barrel

Latest News

Snow
Winter weather moves in Saturday evening
Snowy Saturday on tap
Saturday
A snowy Saturday on tap
Mild
Sunshine and mild Friday, Snow settles in Saturday