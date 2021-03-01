Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department holds wet down ceremony for new engine

The newest toy at the RCFD.
The newest toy at the RCFD.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At Station five near Canyon Lake Park, the Rapid City Fire Department held a wet down ceremony for their brand new engine including having the fire department chaplain bless the vehicle.

The new engine is a first of its kind in Rapid City, in addition to fighting fires, it will help fight cancer.

Firefighters are exposed to a number of cancer-causing materials during the course of their job. And this new engine will offer a filtration system that circulates the air three times every fifteen minutes and blocks between 85% to 95% of harmful particulates.

Division Chief of Fire Operations for RCFD Brian Povandra says the tradition of blessing the new truck is important for the department.

“Placing a new engine in service is a big deal for the firefighters,” says Povandra. “They’re super proud of their engines and super proud of their stations and super proud to serve the city of Rapid City. So keeping these traditions alive is just huge, huge moral, huge boost for the guys in the city.”

The 2010 engine being replaced at Station 5 will have a new home at station one where it will become a backup engine.

